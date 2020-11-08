STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Donald Trump becomes 11th sitting US president to lose reelection bid

Gerald Ford, who ascended to the presidency following Richard Nixon's resignation, also lost his campaign to remain president in 1976.

Published: 08th November 2020 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. (Photo | AP)

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's reelection defeat on Saturday makes him the 11th sitting president in US history to lose the White House in a general election campaign.

Ten of those were outright reelection bids.

Gerald Ford, who ascended to the presidency following Richard Nixon's resignation, also lost his campaign to remain president in 1976.

The last president to lose a reelection bid was George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Grover Cleveland lost his reelection campaign in 1888 but won back the White House four years later by defeating sitting President Benjamin Harrison.

He is the only president to have served two nonconsecutive terms, CNN reported.

This list does not include sitting presidents who did not receive their party's nomination for the next general election, it said.

Democratic Party's nominee Joe Biden defeated Trump, a Republican in the November 3 presidential election after the former US vice president secured 273 electoral college votes, three more than the required 270 votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump US Elections 2020 US Polls 2020
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp