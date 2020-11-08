STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Iran's president calls on President-elect Joe Biden to return to nuclear deal

Hassan Rouhani's comments mark the highest-level response from Iran to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris clinching the November 3 election.

Published: 08th November 2020 05:41 PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a cabinet meeting in Tehran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a cabinet meeting in Tehran. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

TEHRAN: Iran's president called on President-elect Joe Biden to "compensate for past mistakes" and return the US to Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a state-run news agency reported Sunday.

"Now, an opportunity has come up for the next US administration to compensate for past mistakes and return to the path of complying with international agreements through respect of international norms," the state-run IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

Under President Donald Trump, tensions between the US and Iran have escalated, reaching fever-pitch earlier this year.

One of Trump's signature foreign policy moves was unilaterally withdrawing the US rom Iran's nuclear deal in 2018, which had seen Tehran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The US has since reimposed punishing sanctions on Iran that have crippled its economy, which was further battered by the coronavirus outbreak.

In an effort to pressure Europe to find a way around the sanctions, Iran has slowly abandoned the limits of the nuclear deal.

"The people of Iran, though their heroic resistance against the imposed economic war, proved that the US maximum pressure policy was doomed to fail," Rouhani said.

He added Iran "considers constructive engagement with the world as a strategy."

Meanwhile, Iran on Sunday reached its highest ever single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 459 new deaths recorded.

This brings Iran's total recorded deaths from the virus to 38,291 nationwide.

Another 9,236 new confirmed cases of the virus were confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing total confirmed cases to more than 682,000 nationwide since February.

Iran has struggled to contain the virus and has seen daily surges and highs over the past month.

The capital, Tehran, has been the hardest-hit and recently extended some lockdown measures across the city.

