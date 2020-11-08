STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK plans Vitamin D rollout to vulnerable as COVID-19 protection: Report

Ministers are believed to be drawing up plans for four-month supplies of the vitamin to be delivered directly to the elderly at care home residents in England.

Published: 08th November 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Shoppers walk along a very busy Regent Street in London. (Photo | AP)

Shoppers walk along a very busy Regent Street in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK government is said to be finalising a rollout plan for Vitamin D to be distributed among the most vulnerable groups as emerging science suggests its role as a supplement in cutting the risk of death from COVID-19, according to a UK media report.

Ministers are believed to be drawing up plans for four-month supplies of the vitamin to be delivered directly to the elderly at care home residents in England and those deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable to the deadly virus.

The move follows a similar move by the Scottish Government, 'The Sunday Telegraph' reports.

"We are indeed looking at the possible beneficial effects of Vitamin D, and....we will be updating the House shortly," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had told the House of Commons recently in response to a question about the supplement.

The government is expected to commission clinical trials to further examine the link between COVID-19 and Vitamin D deficiency.

"I have asked the scientists to look once again at the impact of Vitamin D on resistance and immunity.

There has been some updated evidence that has come to light in the past few weeks, and I want to ensure that it is fully taken into account," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs last month.

A number of studies have indicated that poor Vitamin D levels are associated with a higher risk of death from the coronavirus.

The vitamin helps the body maintain normal levels of calcium and phosphate, keeping bones, teeth and muscles healthy.

It is produced naturally by the body when it comes into contact with the sun.

From next month, Vitamin D supplements will be delivered to more than two million clinically extremely vulnerable people along with all care home residents, across England.

The supplies are intended to last throughout the winter months, when the National Health Service (NHS) already recommends that people should consider taking the vitamin.

"We are going to make sure those most in need of Vitamin D can access a free supply over the winter months.

Some studies suggest Vitamin D supplementation could have a positive impact for people suffering with COVID-19," the newspaper quoted a senior government source as saying.

Following the first lockdown in the UK, Public Health England's chief nutritionist, Dr Alison Tedstone, recommended that everyone take the "sunshine supplement" due to spending so much time in doors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
London COVID 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus UK
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp