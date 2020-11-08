STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US polls 2020: Biden notching win giving way to celebrations, not protest

In Brooklyn, several hundred people were heard erupting in cheers and dancing in the streets and the air was filled with honking horns.

Published: 08th November 2020 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

People fill the streets outside the Stonewall Inn to celebrate after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was announced as the winner over Pres. Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A smattering of protests broke out around the country Saturday after former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidency, but they were mostly peaceful after days of tense standoffs and and armed protesters gathering nightly outside offices where workers were counting the votes.

In a scene that might portend what is to come, a group of about 50 Trump supporters and a smaller group of marchers carrying Black Lives Matter flags converged on the Michigan State Capitol where they pushed, shoved and shouted at one another in a tense standoff.

But within moments of the race being called, a few from both sides broke into prayers and at least one pair hugged.

Tensions grew again when more Trump supporters arrived on the scene and BLM members retreated through the growing crowd.

So far, though, celebrations and revelry were carrying the day.

In Brooklyn, several hundred people were heard erupting in cheers and dancing in the streets and the air was filled with honking horns.

There also was a banging of pots and pans.

One car stopped in the middle of the street outside Barclays Center, the driver got out and jumped on the hood of his car, motioning for people to come in to the street; the car was soon swarmed by people cheering.

In the nation's capital, people streamed into Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, waving sings and taking cellphone pictures.

It was in marked contrast to days of turbulence since the polls closed on Tuesday and several key battleground states, most notably, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia, pored through thousands of ballots to determine the winner.

But tensions remain high among supporters of President Donald Trump, who believe unsubstantiated claims that fraud has denied him a second term.

"This election has not been called!" yelled Jake Angeli, a regular at Trump rallies, who stood outside a tabulation center in Phoenix.

"Don't believe that lie! They got their hands caught in the cookie jar and we're going to the Supreme Court!" 

"Trump always looks like he's going to lose. And then he wins," Angeli said.

In recent days, armed protesters have been seen gathered outside tabulation centers, many carrying Trump flags and signs with the hashtag #stopthesteal.

The protesters with weapons have been a small minority of the demonstrators.

In a nation increasingly inured to weapons at rallies -- most often carried by right-wing demonstrators, though also sometimes by left-wing protesters, experts warned that the guns create a dangerous situation that could be seen as intimidation or tip easily into violence.

"The more we see, the more people see it as a normal reaction even though it's not. There's nothing normal about it," said Cynthia Miller-Idriss, a professor at American University who studies extremism.

"The potential for violence becomes normalized."

Elections officials in several states where Biden led said the anger outside their doors made them fear for the safety of their employees.

They were girding for more unrest in the days ahead as Trump so far had refused to concede. Those carrying weapons insist they are keeping the peace.

"I'm here to protect a peaceful protest," said Keith Owen, who carried a black, semiautomatic assault rifle and wore a handgun in a holster strapped to his leg.

His vest held extra ammunition.

He described himself as a veteran who served in Afghanistan and now lives in Arizona.

He was among roughly 100 Trump supporters gathered for a third straight day Friday in front of the Phoenix elections center, where hundreds of workers were processing and counting ballots.

"We just want them to know we won't let them get away with anything. We want to make sure all the legal ballots are counted, and fairly," said another rifle-bearing protester, Travis Fillmore, 34, a military veteran from Tempe, Arizona.

"Arrest the poll workers!" the crowd chanted, demanding four more years in office for Trump.

Sheriff's deputies kept protesters in a "free speech" zone away from the entrance to the building.

In Detroit, dozens of Trump supporters returned to the streets Friday outside the city's convention center, where election workers counted ballots.

"Stop the steal!" the protesters chanted.

Some carried signs that read, "Make Elections Fair Again" and "We Love Trump."

Police cordoned off streets leading to the building and maintained a close watch on the protest.

The county treasurer in Detroit, Eric Sabree, said he had closed his office because of threats.

In a statement, Sabree said the decision was made "in the interest of the safety of taxpayers and our staff" and because of "credible information" from the sheriff's office.

In October, Michigan's secretary of state tried to ban the open carrying of weapons near polling stations and vote-tallying centers, but the order is tied up in court.

"Michigan voters have the right to vote in person on Election Day free from threat and intimidation," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement when the order was announced.

"An armed presence at the polls is inconsistent with our notion of a free democracy."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Donald Trump US Elections 2020 US Polls 2020
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp