STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

What's next? Saturday's election verdict isn't last step for change of guards at White House

Under a system that's been tweaked over two centuries, there is still a monthslong timeline during which the 538-member Electoral College picks the president.

Published: 08th November 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump returns to the White House after playing a round of golf, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Saturday's election verdict isn't the last step in selecting an American president.

Under a system that's been tweaked over two centuries, there is still a monthslong timeline during which the 538-member Electoral College picks the president.

A look at the key steps:

  • When American citizens vote for a presidential candidate, they really are voting for electors in their state.

  • Those electors in most cases are committed to support the voters' candidate of choice.

  • The number of electors is equal to the number of electoral votes held by each state.

  • State laws vary on how electors are selected but, generally, a slate of electors for each party's candidate is chosen at state party conventions or by a vote of a party's central committee.

  • After Election Day, states count and certify the results of the popular vote.

  • When completed, each governor is required by law to prepare "as soon as practicable" documents known as "Certificates of Ascertainment" of the vote.

  • The certificates list the electors' names and the number of votes cast for the winner and loser.

  • The certificate, carrying the seal of each state, is sent to the archivist of the United States.

  • December 8 is the deadline for resolving election disputes at the state level.

  • All state recounts and court contests over presidential election results are to be completed by this date.

  • December 14: Electors vote by paper ballot in their respective states and the District of Columbia.

  • Thirty-three states and D.C. have laws or party regulations requiring electors to vote the same way the popular vote goes in the state, and in some states, electors can even be replaced or subjected to penalties, according to the Congressional Research Service.

  • The votes for president and vice president are counted and the electors sign six "Certificates of the Vote."

  • The certificates, along with other official papers, are sent by registered mail to various officials, including the president of the Senate.

  • December 23: The certificates must be delivered to the designated officials.

  • If they are not delivered, the law provides alternative avenues for getting the results to Washington.

  • January 6, 2021: The House and Senate hold a joint session to count the electoral votes.

  • If one ticket has received 270 or more electoral votes, the president of the Senate, currently Vice President Mike Pence, announces the results.

  • Members of Congress may object to returns from any state as they are announced.

  • Objections must be made in writing by at least one member of the House and one in the Senate.

  • If the objection meets certain requirements, each chamber meets separately to debate the objection for a maximum of two hours.

  • Afterward, each chamber votes to accept or reject the objection.

  • Back in joint session, the results of the respective votes are announced.

  • Any objection to a state's electoral vote has to be approved by both houses in order for any contested votes to be excluded.

  • If neither presidential candidate wins at least 270 electoral votes, the House decides the election, based on the 12th Amendment to the Constitution.

  • If required, the House would elect the president through a majority vote.

  • January 20: The president-elect is sworn into office on Inauguration Day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Elections 2020 US Polls 2020 Donald Trump Joe Biden
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp