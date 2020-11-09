STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'No events after 10 pm': Pakistan announces new guidelines for weddings amid pandemic

The number of active cases has reached 18,981, a marked increase as in September the number of such patients had dropped below 6,000.

Published: 09th November 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, June 15, 2020.

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Grappling with the second wave of coronavirus, Pakistan announced new guidelines for wedding events in the country as 1,650 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 344,839 on Monday.

The death toll due to the deadly virus reached 6,977 after nine patients died of the disease, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

The number of total cases in the country reached 344,839.

At least 318,881 people have recovered, it said, adding that some 972 patients are in critical condition.

The number of active cases has reached 18,981, a marked increase as in September the number of such patients had dropped below 6,000.

​CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the apex body to combat the pandemic, announced additional guidelines for marriage ceremonies to contain the spread of the virus.

The wedding guests would maintain six feet distance, while the timing of the events would be limited to two hours and the organisers would have to close down functions at 10.00 pm.

Wearing of face masks is mandatory for all guests and organisers of marriage events should display the seating capacity of their venues at the entrance.

Thermal scanning would be mandatory.

ALSO WATCH:

Buffet dinner/lunch has been banned and only lunch boxes and table service would be allowed.

The event managers should retain the names and contact details of all guests and staff for at least 15 days.

The organisers would also have to take precautionary measures against dengue fever.

A spike in COVID-19 cases was also witnessed in the national capital Islamabad where the administration has imposed mini-lockdown in several areas.

The NCOC had earlier banned indoor marriage gatherings from November 20 and restricted the number of guests to 1,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp