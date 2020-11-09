Putin awaiting official US result to congratulate winner: Kremlin
Many world leaders congratulated President-elect Joe Biden after he took an insurmountable lead over Donald Trump in the vote count.
Published: 09th November 2020 03:08 PM | Last Updated: 09th November 2020 06:00 PM | A+A A-
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin is waiting for official results from the US presidential election before congratulating a winner, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"We consider it correct to wait for the official results to be finalised. I want to remind you that President Putin repeatedly said he will respect the choice of the American people," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
