STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Texas becomes first US state to surpass one million coronavirus cases

Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker reported more than 50.2 million COVID-19 cases globally as of Sunday.

Published: 09th November 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already issued a mask mandate over the summer.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already issued a mask mandate over the summer. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HOUSTON: Texas has become the first US state to cross over a million coronavirus cases as President-elect Joe Biden is getting to work to battle the deadly virus which has infected more than 9.8 million people in the country.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Texas is one of the 31 states that has hit a record number of coronavirus cases this week.

In Harris County, there are more than 167,000 cases and more than 2,300 deaths with the numbers climbing.

"We have to remember we're still in the middle of a public health crisis. Now, it's starting to creep back up into the 8 per cent range and that starts to concern us," said Dr.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Umair Shah, the executive director of Harris County Public Health.

The US is currently the world's worst-hit nation from the pandemic and has had more than 9.8 million cases and over 237,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker reported more than 50.2 million COVID-19 cases globally as of Sunday.

There have been more than 1.2 million deaths from the disease worldwide since the pandemic started.

President-elect Biden in his victory speech assured Americans that his first task is to get the raging coronavirus pandemic under control with a definite plan that will be "built on bedrock science."He also announced that on Monday he will form a group of leading scientists and experts to bring the pandemic under control.

Indian-American physician Dr Vivek Murthy is expected to co-chair the coronavirus task force.

Outgoing President Donald Trump has been accused of not listening to his own health experts on now to combat the deadly disease, allowing it to spread across the nation.

Biden on Sunday on his transition website posted about his plans to fight the coronavirus.

ALSO WATCH:

His initial plan calls for doubling the number of testing sites, investing in rapid at-home tests, creating a nationwide pandemic dashboard and mobilizing 100,000 Americans for contact tracing.

His plan also calls for all governors to issue a mask mandate.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already issued a mask mandate over the summer.

It requires people to wear a face covering in public in counties with more than 20 confirmed positive cases.

Dr David Persse, the city of Houston's health authority, said, "We still have opportunities to get this under control and drive those numbers down, but that's going to be left up to the individual, it's nothing the mayor, county judge, [or] governor can do."

Persse said, "It's painful when you have to have the governor lock things down. That hurts the economy, so let's not get there. Let's keep this under control with what we can do right now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirs COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp