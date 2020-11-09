STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US President Donald Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

The move comes days after US elections results were declared and Democratic leader Joe Biden was named as the President-elect.

Published: 09th November 2020 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper (Photo| AP)

By Online Desk

US President Donald Trump on Monday fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and replaced him with Christopher Miller, counterterrorism head.

Trump announced the news on Twitter: "I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.....Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service."

Esper's strained relationship with Trump came close to collapse last summer during civil unrest that triggered a debate within the administration over the proper role of the military in combatting domestic unrest.

Esper's opposition to using active duty troops to help quell protests in Washington, D.C., infuriated Trump, and led to wide speculation that the defence chief was prepared to quit if faced with such an issue again.

Earlier, ahead of the US Presidential election, on October 26, Trump’s top security officials Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper visited India for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and signed key agreements.

The meeting resulted in the signing of the long-negotiated Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) which completes finalisation of four key pacts identified as crucial to significantly expand India-US strategic ties.

(With AP, ENS inputs)

