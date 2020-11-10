STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ready to write next chapter in US history, Vice Presiden-elect Kamala Harris

Tackling COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery, racial equality and climate change are the four top priorities the Joe Biden team listed on its website.

Published: 10th November 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said that she and President-elect Joe Biden are ready to write the "next chapter" in American history and from day one they would start building an economy that benefits the working families.

Tackling COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery, racial equality and climate change are the four top priorities the Biden team listed on its website on Sunday, a day after the Democrat leaders won the bitter and closely-fought November 3 presidential election - billed as one of the most divisive in recent American history.

"Biden and I are ready to write the next chapter in our nation's history," Harris said in a tweet on Monday.

"On day one, we're going to get to work building an economy that works for working families," she said, listing out the priorities of the Biden-Harris administration.

As Biden's vice president, Harris, 56, will make history in myriad ways, becoming the first woman - and the first woman of colour - to occupy the office.

ALSO READ | Kamala Harris's election as US' first woman VP a milestone for gender equality: UN leadership

According to the Economic Recovery of the Transition, President-elect Biden believes to his core that there's no greater economic engine in the world than the hard work and ingenuity of the American people.

"Nobody has more respect for the working women and men who get up every day to build and sustain this country, or more confidence that they can meet the challenges we face. The Biden-Harris administration will rebuild the middle class - and this time make sure everyone comes along," it said.

In this time of crisis, Biden has a plan to create millions of good-paying jobs, make it easier for workers to organise unions and collectively bargain, and to give America's working families the tools, choices, and freedom they need to build back better, it said.

"That starts with a real strategy to deal with the pandemic. We can't solve the jobs crisis until we solve the public health crisis. Implementing Biden's comprehensive strategy to get the pandemic under control and effectively reopen the economy - an approach that will both protect the health and safety of our people and boost economic activity - is one of the president-elect's top priorities," the transition said.

ALSO WATCH:
"The Biden economic recovery plan for working families will build our economy back better. Whenever America has had its back against the wall, we have acted together to lay the foundation - through public investment and a strong social contract - for the American people to pull together and push forward," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamala Harris Joe Biden Vice President-elect
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp