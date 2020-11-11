20 people killed in accident in Pakistan

By PTI

PESHAWAR: At least 20 people, including children and women, returning from a wedding party were killed when the three-wheeler they were travelling in fell in a canal in northwest Pakistan, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

The vehicle was taking the passengers back home from a marriage ceremony when it fell in the canal in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on Tuesday night.

Twenty bodies were retrieved from the canal, while three people were pulled out alive, the officials said.

KPK Chief Minister Mehmud Khan has expressed condolences over the accident.