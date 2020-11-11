STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australian anti-graft agency dismisses Vatican speculation

Victoria Police, which in 2017 charged Pell with child sex abuse, said last month it had also been advised of Vatican money transfers but had no reason to investigate.

Published: 11th November 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

vatican, coronavirus

Representational image. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

CANBERRA: An Australian anti-graft agency said on Wednesday it was not investigating the transfer of Vatican funds to Australia because of a lack of evidence of wrongdoing, further undermining Italian media speculation that the money might be linked to the overturned convictions of Cardinal George Pell for child sex abuse.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera speculated last month that Vatican investigators were looking into whether Pell’s nemesis at the Holy See, ousted Cardinal Angelo Becciu, wired 700,000 euros ($823,000) in Vatican money to a bank account in Australia, and whether that money was tied to Pell’s sex abuse trial.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission said it “received information based on media reports which alleged Vatican funds were transferred to individuals in support of the recent case against" Pell.

The commission is the anti-graft agency that investigates the public sector, including police, in Victoria state where Pell was convicted in 2018.

The commission said it had reviewed the Vatican information and found the threshold to start an investigation had not been met.

“This matter would only be further considered if any additional, credible information is received,” the commission said in a statement.

Victoria Police, which in 2017 charged Pell with child sex abuse, said last month it had also been advised of Vatican money transfers but had no reason to investigate.

But Australian Federal Police, which referred the allegations to the anti-graft agency, has not ruled out its own criminal investigation.

The national police service said on Wednesday it was continuing to review “relevant information,” a preliminary step toward an official criminal investigation.

Police have given no indication that any potential crime was related to Pell's conviction.

The Italian newspaper speculated that Becciu might have “bought” the testimony of Pell’s accuser to get Pell out of the Vatican. Becciu and Pell were known to have clashed over Pell’s financial clean-up efforts at the Holy See. Pell’s accuser, who cannot be identified, has denied the allegation.

The newspaper report had no sourcing, attributions or detail and appeared to be more an effort to discredit Becciu and distract attention from the shortcomings of the Vatican prosecutors’ primary investigation into a London real estate venture.

Pell was convicted by a Victoria court jury on allegations he molested two choirboys in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne while he was archbishop in the 1990s, but was ultimately absolved by Australia’s High Court.

Pell was brought in by Pope Francis to bring accountability and transparency to the Vatican’s opaque finances in 2014.

He returned to the Vatican last month for a meeting with Francis and to clear out his apartment after Becciu was fired over allegations that he wired 100,000 euros ($118,000) in Vatican funds to a charity headed by his brother.

Becciu has denied wrongdoing over those funds and has repeatedly denied involvement in Pell’s conviction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cardinal George Pell Australian anti-graft agency child sex abuse usted Cardinal Angelo Becciu Vatican money
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp