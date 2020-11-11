STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Chanel Miller's memoir wins prestigious book award

The Dayton Literary Peace Price announced Miller's “Know My Name” memoir as the winner of its nonfiction award.

Published: 11th November 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Chanel Miller attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York. (Photo | AP)

Chanel Miller attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DAYTON: Chanel Miller is among the winners of a prestigious book award for her soul-bearing memoir, where she reclaims her identity after being known as an anonymous victim of a highly publicized sexual assault.

The Dayton Literary Peace Price announced Miller's “Know My Name” memoir as the winner of its nonfiction award. Alice Hoffman's “The World That We Knew,” a novel that explores love and resistance amid the Holocaust, won the fiction award, the organization announced Wednesday.

Hoffman’s novel follows three women in 1941 Berlin where they are shadowed by evil.

Miller's memoir details her 2015 sexual assault by Brock Turner outside a Stanford University fraternity house and how it and the national coverage of the trial impacted her life. Miller's victim impact statement she read at Turner's sentencing went viral, becoming a rallying cry for victims of sexual abuse.

Her book was the first time she identified herself publicly.

Christy Lefteri’s “The Beekeeper of Aleppo,” which follows the story of an immigrant beekeeper and his wife in the Syrian war was named runner-up for fiction, while Jennifer Eberhardt’s “Biased,” about ow unconscious bias shapes human behavior from the classroom to the courtroom was named runner-up for nonfiction.

Winners receive a $10,000 honorarium and runners-up receive $5,000.

Inspired by the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords that ended the war in Bosnia, the prize celebrates the power of literature to foster peace, social justice and understanding. This year’s winners will be honored in Dayton on June 27, 2021.

Organizers earlier announced that Margaret Atwood, whose works include “The Handmaid's Tale,” won a lifetime achievement award.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chanel Miller book award
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp