STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

German nurse 'overdosed patients to play the saviour'

The nurse worked at a ward for patients who had recently emerged from intensive care and were still under close medical observation. 

Published: 11th November 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

syringes, medicine, medicinal dose

Image of a syringe for representational purpose (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: German police on Wednesday said they had arrested a nurse for allegedly trying to give overdoses to at least three patients in his care.

Police and prosecutors told reporters that the 24-year-old suspect tried to play the saviour by taking the patients to the brink of death before reviving them.

The case recalled that of Niels Hoegel, a German nurse sentenced to life in prison last year for murdering 85 patients.

The authorities said they were investigating all potentially suspicious cases on his watch after receiving a tip on Sunday from a doctor at the Munich hospital where the suspect has been employed since July.

The nurse, who was not identified by police, was arrested on Monday on three counts of attempted murder -- allegations he denies.

Prosecutor Anne Leiding told reporters his online chats indicated he said he "endangered the lives of patients just so he could later be seen as the brilliant saviour".

- Unspecified medication -
The nurse worked at a ward for patients who had recently emerged from intensive care and were still under close medical observation. 

In two of the cases in question, the condition of a 91-year-old male patient and a 54-year-old woman being treated suddenly worsened on Saturday and they could only be revived with emergency measures, Josef Wimmer of the Munich police told a news conference.

A doctor became suspicious and ordered blood tests, which found high levels of an unspecified medication they had not been prescribed.

The same doctor described a case with a 90-year-old patient from late last month when a blood test turned up similar results, Wimmer said. 

All three victims had been in the suspect's care. One is still in a critical but stable condition while the other two have recovered.

Germany was shocked over revelations that Hoegel, believed to be the country's most prolific serial killer, murdered patients with lethal injections between 2000 and 2005, before he was eventually caught in the act.

In October, a Polish healthcare worker was sentenced to life in prison in Munich for killing at least three people with insulin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany German police German crime overdose
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp