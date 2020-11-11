STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in Pakistan

As many as 1,708 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 348,184, while the death toll reached 7,021 with 21 more patients succumbing to the viral infection.

Published: 11th November 2020 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

An official (R) checks the body temperature of a woman before entering at a Zoo in Lahore. (Photo | AFP)

An official (R) checks the body temperature of a woman before entering at a Zoo in Lahore. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: There is a sudden spurt in coronavirus infections in Pakistan with the rate of COVID-19 cases surpassing five per cent after a gap of over three months, according to a media report on Wednesday.

As many as 1,708 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 348,184, while the death toll reached 7,021 with 21 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the health ministry said.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) -- the nerve centre to synergise and articulate unified national effort against COVID-19 -- was briefed on Tuesday about the threat of rising positivity as the rate of coronavirus cases once again surpassed five per cent after a gap of over three months, the Dawn News reported.

The highest increase of 16.71% was observed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), followed by Balochistan (8.71%), Sindh (5.39%), Punjab (4.46%) and Gilgit-Baltistan (3.24%); while in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cases were decreased by 4.92% and 4.61%, respectively.

In Pakistan, the maximum positivity rate had reached 23% in June. It was brought down to 1.7% in September, the report said.

Positivity rate is the percentage of positive results out of the total number of tests sampled.

The positivity rate was 11.79% on March 30, 19.95% on May 25 and 22.24% on June 1.Later, it started dropping and reached 16% on July 6, 3% on August 10 and 1.7% on September 21.An upward trend in the positivity rate was spotted the following month as it reached 2.49% on October 19, 4.26% on November 2 and 5.13% on November 10.

Similarly, the trend of new admissions due to COVID-19 has also started rising as 131 patients were admitted in hospitals, across the country, as compared to 46 on October 5, the report said.

The NCOC was informed that among healthcare workers, 8,573 cases were confirmed which was 3% of overall COVID-19 cases.

According to the latest data released by NCOC, the number of active COVID-19 in Pakistan has increased by more than 14,000 cases in the last eight weeks.

The total number of active cases on November 10 was 20,045 as against 5,831 on September 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus Pakistan
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp