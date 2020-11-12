STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Brazil resumes trials of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine candidate

About 10,000 volunteers are taking part in phase three testing of the Sinovac candidate, one of several potential vaccines under trial.

Published: 12th November 2020 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

A police officer patrols the street as city health workers wait for a resident, during a COVID-19 testing program that aims to administer 20 thousand tests in Rio de Janeiro.

A police officer patrols the street as city health workers wait for a resident, during a COVID-19 testing program that aims to administer 20 thousand tests in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

.RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's health regulator on Wednesday authorized the resumption of large-scale clinical trials on a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by a Chinese company just over a day after shutting the test down.

The initial decision by Anvisa led to a storm of complaints that the action was more political than scientific.

The agency had cited an "adverse, serious event" that occurred on Oct. 29 as the reason for halting the trials on Monday night, but said Wednesday it now "has sufficient elements to allow vaccination to resume."

The potential CoronaVac vaccine is being developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac and in Brazil would be mostly produced by Sao Paulo's state-run Butantan Institute.

Adversaries of President Jair Bolsonaro said they suspected the suspension was motivated by the president's oft-stated wariness of China and his political rivalry with Sao Paulo's governor, though Anvisa officials insisted the decision was based purely on technical issues and complained they hadn't been given sufficient initial information about the case.

Anvisa "continues to monitor the investigation of the outcome of the case in order to define the possible causal relationship between the unexpected event and the vaccine," its statement added on Wednesday.

It did not specify what sort of event had occurred.

About 10,000 volunteers are taking part in phase three testing of the Sinovac candidate, one of several potential vaccines under trial in one of the nations hardest hit by COVID-19.

Temporary halts of drug and vaccine trials are relatively common; in research involving thousands of participants, some are likely to fall ill.

Pausing a study allows researchers to investigate whether an illness is a side effect or a coincidence.

Last month, two drugmakers resumed testing of their prospective coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. after they were halted earlier.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly cast doubt on CoronaVac's prospective effectiveness, and last month rejected it, saying Brazilians would not be used as guinea pigs.

He celebrated Anvisa's suspension on Tuesday, saying it showed that "Jair Bolsonaro wins again."

Bolsonaro didn't immediately comment following Anvisa's decision on Wednesday to restart the trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brazil coronavirus Chinese vaccine
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp