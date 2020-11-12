STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China's online Singles Day sales exceed USD 74 billion, new record

Delivery orders generated during the shopping festival exceeded 2.32 billion as of midnight on November 11, which was close to the total number of packages generated in China in 2010.

Published: 12th November 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

E commerce, online shopping, retail stores

(Representational Image)

By PTI

BEIJING: China is gripped by "Singles' Day" online shopping frenzy this month as sales on e-commerce giant Alibaba's e-commerce platform Tmall exceeded USD 74.1 billion, a new record for the 12-year-old event, said a media report on Thursday.

Sales on Tmall exceeded 498.2 billion yuan (USD 74.1 billion) between November 1 and November 11, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Another e-commerce giant JD.com, which started promotions from November 1, said it generated more than 271.5 billion yuan (about USD 41 billion) during the period.

Delivery orders generated during the shopping festival exceeded 2.32 billion as of midnight on November 11, which was close to the total number of packages generated in China in 2010, the report said.

To cater to growing demand from Chinese consumers, Tmall launched this year's shopping festival early, with the first discount period running from November 1 to November 3 in addition to the normal full-day sales on November 11.

More than 800 million shoppers, 250,000 brands and 5 million merchants participated in this year's shopping spree, according to Tmall.

November 11 is being celebrated since 2009 as an online antidote to the sentimentality surrounding Valentine's Day.

It was named "Singles' Day" because its date, 11/11 (November 11), consists of four "ones," representing four singles.

November 11 has become a default date for people to snap up things and binge on entertainment shows.

Alibaba uses the event to test the limits of its cloud computing, delivery, and payment capabilities, as well as try out new business endeavours that are uprooting traditional retailers.

"The Singles' Day shopping festival is not simply an online shopping event but an important part of the internal circulation of the Chinese economy," said Zhong Hongjun, an economist with Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

Behind each online order is the offline participation of multiple parties, including factories, merchants and couriers, he told Xinhua, highlighting China's efforts to boost domestic consumption in order to reduce reliance on exports.

On November 11 alone, China's express delivery firms handled 675 million parcels nationwide, up 26.16 per cent year on year, while the total number of parcels handled from November 1 to 11 reached 3.965 billion, the State Post Bureau said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China online sales Singles day
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp