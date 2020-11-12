STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Disquiet within 10 Downing Street as UK PM Boris Johnson's top aide resigns

Cain has stepped down after ministers and advisers, including Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds, are said to have protested over his planned promotion to Chief of Staff.

Published: 12th November 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Lee Cain, director of communication at the prime Ministers' office, has resigned amidst reports of tensions in Downing street. (Photo |AP)

By PTI

LONDON: There are widespread reports of a power struggle at the heart of the UK government as one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's closest aides announced his resignation as the Director of Communications at 10 Downing Street in London.

Lee Cain announced he would step down as Johnson's top media aide on Wednesday night after ministers and advisers, including Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds, are said to have protested over his planned promotion to Chief of Staff.

Cain is also a close aide of fellow Brexiteer and Downing Street Chief Strategy Adviser Dominic Cummings, another one of Johnson's most influential and high-profile top team members.

"After careful consideration I have this evening resigned as No.10 Director of Communications and will leave the post at the end of the year," reads Cain's resignation letter.

"I would like to thank the prime minister for his loyalty and leadership.I have no doubt that under his premiership the country will deliver on the promises made in the 2019 election campaign and build back better from the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

In response, the UK Prime Minister thanked Cain for his "extraordinary service" to him, both in No.10 and previously when he was Foreign Secretary.

"He has been a true ally and friend and I am very glad that he will remain Director of Communications until the New Year and to help restructure the operation.He will be much missed," Johnson said.

The letter came amid a brewing storm within 10 Downing Street after media reports suggested the elevation of former BBC journalist Allegra Stratton as the face of new daily televised press briefings planned from the New Year caused a considerable shake-up.

It was reported that Cain was to be offered a promotion to rebalance the power shift, but that appointment came under fire from across the Conservative Party ranks as well as Symonds, the mother of Johnson's baby Wilfred, born in April.

Dominic Cummings, on the other hand, was said to be furious over his close aide Cain losing out on the promotion and there was some speculation that he may also follow him out of Downing Street.

However, so far it would seem the struggle within the corridors of power has been somewhat curtailed, with the UK Prime Minister's chief spokesperson, James Slack, likely to step into Cain's role.

Johnson is looking to fill the post of Chief of Staff as part of a wider reorganisation at the very top of his government structure.

However, several members of Parliament from within his ruling Conservative Party have expressed dismay at the wrangling in No.10, which comes at a time of growing unease on the Tory benches at the government's handling of the pandemic and the economic damage being caused by the current lockdown in England.

Charles Walker, the vice-chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, told the BBC there has been "unhappiness about the Number 10 operation for some time.

"Members of Parliament have felt excluded from the decision-making process, and that's no secret. The real opportunity here is for the Chief of Staff position to be filled by someone who has good links with the Conservative Party and its representation in the House of Commons," he said.

The Opposition Labour Party said the developments were a sign of an "incompetent and divided" government.

"On the day the UK became the first country in Europe to report 50,000 coronavirus deaths and the public endure another lockdown, Boris Johnson's government is fighting like rats in a sack over who gets what job," a party spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lee cains 10 downing stree Boris johnson UK Prime Minister
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp