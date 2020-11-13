China plans to raise UN troops presence to increase influence on world body

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China aims to raise its influence on the 193-member international organisation - United Nations (UN), by increasing its troops contribution, adding three times more than the present numbers.

China plans to add around 8000 more troops to it's current deployment of 2,548 Peoples Liberation Army soldiers primarily in UN missions in Africa.

India has been one of the top troop contributor for various missions under the UN. At present, there are 5,425 Indian soldiers serving in eight of the 13 UN Missions. In four of these missions Indian Army troops from infantry battalions serve at any given time which include Lebanon, South Sudan, Congo and Golan Heights.

A batch of 200 troops are prepared to leave for south Sudan on November 27.

Major General MK Katiyar said on Friday, "We have around 5,500 troops in eight countries of Africa and Middle East. They work tirelessly to maintain peace in conflict zones. Their contribution has been applauded by all and Indian troops are most sought after."

Major General MK Katiyar serves as the Additional Director General Staff Duties of the Indian Army which handles the UN postings.

Major General SB Asthana (Retd), Defence Analaysts, sees the Chinese step as a move to not only raise its footprints but also to increase Chinese influence on various UN organs.

UN came into being in 1945 with the central mission of maintaining international peace and security.



"China has realised the importance of troops deployment due to the operational experiences they will gain. Also, with more number of troops the number of seats in various staff positions of the missions will increase finally leading to better footprints and influence," added Maj Gen Asthana.

China is one of the largest financial contributor to the UN. China presently contributes 12 per cent of the total UN regular general budget and 15 per cent of the UN peace keeping budget. On the contrary, India’s contribution to the UN regular budget is 0.83 per cent the total budget and 0.16 per cent of the peacekeeping budget.



"The financial contribution of China will help in indirect influence as there will be major beneficiaries of the finances given by China and more in the situation where UN is facing financial constraints," said Maj Gen Asthana.

Indian troops are sought after troops due to country's policy of the non-interference in other country's affairs unless UN Mandated. Also, it works for the local welfare.

Other countries have also shown interest to serve under the Indian troops in UN Mission - a company having 120 troops of Kazakhstan Army serving under Indian Unit in Lebanon since 2018.

Since UN's first mission of 1953 more than 250,000 Indian troops have served in UNs 52 out of 71 missions.