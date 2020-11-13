STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Is Donald Trump mounting a coup -- or just putting on a circus?

Plenty of US elections have been as close as his November 3 loss -- or closer -- and no incumbent ever alleged that his victory was stolen or refused to concede.

Published: 13th November 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Is President Donald Trump's unprecedented assault on the US election results a coup in progress -- or mere political show?

In this golden age of conspiracy theories, few can agree.

Ostensibly, Trump is exercising his right to complain that the count showing Democrat Joe Biden with a solid if close win was wrong. "Rigged Election!" he tweeted in his latest broadside Thursday.

But the president is not making much sense.

Plenty of US elections have been as close as his November 3 loss -- or closer -- and no incumbent ever alleged that his victory was stolen or refused to concede. US elections just don't have those kinds of problems.

More than a week after Election Day, not a single piece of credible, significant evidence of fraud has been provided.

So what's really going on?

For some, Trump is finally showing his true authoritarian colors.

ALSO READ | 'No evidence' of lost or changed votes: US officials on alleged election corruption

This is a president who openly admires the likes of President Vladimir Putin, the king of warping democratic institutions to award himself power. Now, the theory goes, he's following suit.

But what if Trump is more slipshod showman than Machiavellian mastermind?

If his team's embarrassing courtroom failures and a bizarre press conference by his fixer Rudy Giuliani at a Philadelphia gardening center called Four Seasons Total Landscaping are anything to go by, that may be the more logical answer.

The coup theory

Still, when Trump fired his relatively independent-minded defense secretary Mark Esper on Monday, and then several other high-ranking officials, blood pressure levels shot up among those already on edge.

"In the last 24 hours, the Secretary of Defense (SecDef), the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy (USD-P), and the Under Secretary of Defense for Intell (OUSD-I) have been sacked.... Why?" tweeted Alexander Vindman, a retired army officer turned White House staffer who was fired after testifying against Trump during his 2019 impeachment.

Alarm bells also went off when Trump's attorney general, Bill Barr, authorized federal prosecutors to join Trump's quest for election irregularities.

The Justice Department's chief election crimes official, Richard Pilger, resigned in protest.

Barr is "permitting the department to be weaponized to try to overturn the results of this election," wrote former senior Pentagon lawyer Ryan Goodman and Andrew Weissmann, who was part of the special counsel's team investigating Trump's Russia links, in The Washington Post.

In the most extreme scenario, some warn of a coup within the Electoral College.

This is the mostly symbolic body comprised of representatives sent from each state to elect presidents on the basis of the popular vote.

What if Republican state legislatures managed to send hand-picked electors who would ignore the vote and choose Trump instead?

The doomsday scenario is being widely discussed in the media but appears far-fetched in real life.

"To begin with, even talk of doing so would trigger massive unrest and put legislators under unprecedented pressure," wrote Richard Hasen, a law professor at the University of California.

But given the high stakes, nerves are jangled.

And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's odd comment on Tuesday that the government is preparing for "a second Trump term" didn't help.

Circuses and careers

The alternate theory is that Trump is just being Trump -- the perpetual performer who can't stand being out of the limelight and will leave the stage only after putting on the show of his life.

Even though he came second, Trump got more than 72 million votes and that huge fan base is famously loyal.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll, an amazing 70 percent of Republicans don't think the election was free and fair -- testimony to the power of Trump's persuasion.

So it would make sense for a man whose brand rests heavily on macho concepts about "fighting" and "winning" to go down in the way his followers expect.

Beyond putting on a political circus, Trump may have more personal goals: his financial and career future.

At an energetic 74 and in possession of a gigantic database of voter information, Trump clearly has options beyond quietly curating a presidential library.

One clue lies in his frantic appeals for money.

Read the fine print in Trump's "Official Election Defense Fund" mass emails and it becomes apparent that donations won't only go to fighting the "left-wing MOB."

A hefty portion is being directed to paying off Trump's 2020 campaign debt and more is going to a newly formed Political Action Committee or PAC which will help him back chosen candidates in the future or even launch a possible new presidential bid in 2024.

Whether or not Trump pursues electoral politics, he is widely expected to dive into broadcasting, with a reported mission to punish Fox News for what he sees as insufficient loyalty.

Fox "forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose," he said Thursday in a burst of tweets attacking Rupert Murdoch's network and boosting the conspiracy theory peddling right-wing channels Newsmax and OANN.

Could Trump's post-election chaos in fact be the pilot episode for the former reality TV star's next series?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump US elections
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp