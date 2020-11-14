STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, partnering with the Empire State Building, marked the festival of lights in this special way.

Published: 14th November 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)

Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW YORK: The iconic New York city destination Empire State Building was lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali -- the festival of lights.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the leading umbrella diaspora organisation in the US, partnering with the Empire State Building, marked the festival of lights by illuminating the iconic Manhattan building in orange Friday.

"Happy #Diwali from NYC! We're joining @FIANYNJCTorg in celebrating the festival of lights by turning our own lights all orange tonight!" a tweet by Empire State Building said.

FIA said it also served 10,000 hot meals in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut under the initiative 'Diwali Soup & Kitchen', aimed at taking Indian tradition, culture and customs related to the festival to a diverse audience.

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya floated the idea for the 'Diwali Soup & Kitchen', which was lauded by India's Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal for reaching and serving humanity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali Empire State Building New York
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp