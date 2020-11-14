STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UN-led Libya talks set December 2021 date for elections

The gathering, which started on Monday, was aimed at setting a roadmap out of Libya's yearslong civil war.

Published: 14th November 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Stephanie Williams, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission attends the opening ceremony of the Libya's peace talks in Tunis. (Photo | AP)

Stephanie Williams, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission attends the opening ceremony of the Libya's peace talks in Tunis. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GAMMARTH: Libya's warring sides have agreed to hold nationwide elections in December next year, the top U.N. official for the North African country said Friday in a sign of progress from the U.N.-brokered peace talks underway in Tunisia.

The gathering, which started on Monday, was aimed at setting a roadmap out of Libya's yearslong civil war.

It is also the latest effort to end the chaos that engulfed the North African country after the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Previous diplomatic initiatives have repeatedly collapsed.

In a virtual press conference from Tunisia, U.N. acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams said the elections will take place on Dec. 24, 2021 and allow Libyans to "renew, really, the legitimacy of their institutions."

Earlier this week, she announced that the participants had agreed to hold elections no later than 18 months from now.

The U.N. had selected 75 delegates from Libya to take part in the week-long forum at a luxury hotel in the Mediterranean town of Gammarth, just outside the capital of Tunis.

The talks came amid heavy international pressure after the warring sides agreed to a U.N.-brokered cease-fire agreement last month in Geneva.

Oil-rich Libya is now split between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east.

Those sides are backed by an array of local militias, as well as regional and foreign powers.

Eastern Libya forces, led by commander Khalifa Hifter, launched an offensive in April 2019 to try and capture Tripoli.

His campaign collapsed in June, when the Tripoli-allied militias, with heavy Turkish support, gained the upper hand.

Williams said the election date also holds symbolic value, as it will be the 70th anniversary since Libya declared independence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Libya elections United Nations
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp