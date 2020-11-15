STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Death toll from Typhoon Vamco rises to 67 in the Philippines

Meanwhile, rescuers continue to bring food and clean water to the flood victims in the northern Philippine provinces of Cagayan and Isabela on Sunday.

Published: 15th November 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Residents sheltering on the roof of their flooded house in Cagayan province, north of Manila. (Photo|AFP)

Residents sheltering on the roof of their flooded house in Cagayan province, north of Manila. (Photo|AFP)

By ANI

MANILA: The death toll from Typhoon Vamco that ransacked the Philippines this week has climbed to 67, the country's national disaster agency said on Sunday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 12 people remain missing in landslides and flash floods triggered by Vamco, the 21st cyclone to hit the country this year.

Meanwhile, rescuers continue to bring food and clean water to the flood victims in the northern Philippine provinces of Cagayan and Isabela on Sunday.

READ| Damage, injuries as storm Vamco hits Vietnam

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is due to visit the region that suffered severe flooding triggered by the spilling water from Magat Dam, a large rock-fill dam in the main island of Luzon.

Non-stop torrential rains dumped by Vamco and the cyclones before it forced operators of the dam in Luzon to open the floodgates as the reservoir's levels breached the spilling marks.

Floods are subsiding, said Ascio Macalan, head of the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

Macalan said the government response shifted to relief operations on Sunday after conducting rescue operations since Thursday.

He added that some residents had refused to leave their homes before floodwaters rose. "That's our problem. They refuse to be evacuated and remain on their houses' rooftop," he said.

Several villages in the two provinces remain flooded on Sunday, but the floodwaters started to recede, disaster official Jacinto Adviento of Alcala town said in an interview with the local radio DZBB.Adviento said the rescuers are looking for missing people. At least 12,000 people are in the evacuation centres in Alcala town, he added.

The Philippine Coast Guard released photos of rescuers retrieving bodies from the disaster area.

Typhoon Vamco lashed a big part of Luzon, home to approximately half of the country's 110 million population and 70 per cent of economic activity, from Wednesday to Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Typhoon Vamco Philippines
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp