New Zealand reports three new cases of COVID-19

By ANI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the new cases, two were detected at the border and one was linked to a recent community case in Auckland, said the ministry.

The ministry urged New Zealand public who has cold or flu symptoms to get a test and stay at home until they receive a negative test result.

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand was currently 58, and the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country reached 1,645, said the ministry.

Laboratories across New Zealand completed 10,525 tests for COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,179,587.

Nearly 70 per cent of the testing done on Saturday was in the Auckland region, it is said.

The ministry continued to encourage the public to scan the contact tracing codes wherever they see them. "The more we all scan, the safer we'll all be," said the ministry statement.