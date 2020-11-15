STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New Zealand reports three new cases of COVID-19

Among the new cases, two were detected at the border and one was linked to a recent community case in Auckland, said the ministry.

Published: 15th November 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, a cyclist rides past a sign in support of making marijuana legal in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

A cyclist rides past a sign in support of making marijuana legal in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the new cases, two were detected at the border and one was linked to a recent community case in Auckland, said the ministry.

The ministry urged New Zealand public who has cold or flu symptoms to get a test and stay at home until they receive a negative test result.

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand was currently 58, and the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country reached 1,645, said the ministry.

Laboratories across New Zealand completed 10,525 tests for COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,179,587.

Nearly 70 per cent of the testing done on Saturday was in the Auckland region, it is said.

The ministry continued to encourage the public to scan the contact tracing codes wherever they see them. "The more we all scan, the safer we'll all be," said the ministry statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand COVID-19 Coronavirus Jacinda Arden
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp