STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan preps for 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic

Health officials in the country have said that the second wave has already started in Pakistan, urging citizens to take extra precautions to counter it.

Published: 15th November 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, June 15, 2020.

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD:After successfully flattening the Covid-19 curve earlier this year, Pakistan has recently witnessed a resurgence of confirmed cases and the country is now preparing and galvanizing its efforts to control a second wave of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, Pakistan's overall coronavirus caseload and death toll stood at 354,461 and 7,109, respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

Health officials in the country have said that the second wave has already started in Pakistan, urging citizens to take extra precautions to counter it.

The National Command and Operation Center of Pakistan, which oversees the country's coronavirus response, recently made it mandatory for citizens to wear masks at public places.

Giving exemption to pharmacies, hospitals and clinics, the center has also ordered reduction in timings for markets and commercial activities to contain the virus.

However, authorities are yet to make a decision regarding closure of educational institutions, and said that the government may close schools, colleges and universities across the country if the coronavirus spread continues to increase in the coming days.

As the country has been battling the second wav, Pakistani experts and health officials believe that the country has a lot to learn from its previous experience of handling the pandemic.

Speakng to Xinhua, Secretary General of the Pakistan Medical Association Qaiser Sajjad, said that even when there was not a single coronavirus case, Pakistan had ramped up efforts to effectively monitor air and land borders which greatly helped in slow arrival and spread of the virus in the country.

Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Ansar Maqsood said that though the situation was not that distressing yet, it is crucial for the people to strictly abide by the SOPs in view of the increasing number of patients each passing day.

"Simply following very basic preventive measures of wearing a mask, washing hands, and maintaining a required social distance can prevent the spread of epidemic up to 90 per cent," he told Xinhua.

"People took false impressions of the initial success as they think that the deadly virus has vanished and therefore, precautionary measures are being ignored recently. Furthermore, the new cases of the coronavirus are being considered as seasonal flu caused by the dry weather and dusty air," Maqsood said.

If citizens continue to display care-free behavior, it can lead to a dramatic loss of human life and present an unprecedented challenge to public health, and economic and social disruption, he said.

Maqsood warned that though Pakistan was able to suppress the first wave, the second wave could be more deadly than the first one.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus Pakistan covid second wave
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp