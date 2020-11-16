STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Satya Nadella among nine American CEOs to meet US President-elect Joe Biden

The president-elect and vice president-elect will meet with business and labour leaders to discuss the economic recovery and building back better in the long term, the transition said.

Published: 16th November 2020 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Two Indian-American CEOs, Satya Nadella from Microsoft and Sonia Syngal from GAP, are among a select group of nine business and labour leaders invited by President-elect Joe Biden on Monday to discuss issues related to the country's economy.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would join Biden in the virtual meeting with the top American CEOs.

The president-elect and vice president-elect will meet with business and labour leaders to discuss the economic recovery and building back better in the long term, the transition said.

ALSO READ | Trump aide promises 'very professional transition' to Biden even as former refuses to concede

"He'll bring together leaders from business and labour to discuss how - despite our different perspectives - we can work together to reach our common goals," it said ahead of the meeting.

Prominent among the attendees include Richard Trumka, President of AFL-CIO, Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, Mary Kay Henry, President of SEIU, Rory Gamble, President of UAW, Brian Cornell, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Targe, Marc Perrone, President of UFCW, and Lee Saunders, President of AFSCME.

Later in the day, Biden will deliver remarks on ensuring that workers and businesses can operate safely and rebuilding the economy to be more resilient and inclusive, the transition said.

"He will discuss how our economy and the virus are intertwined, and say that we must contain the virus in order to get our economy back on track," said the transition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satya Nadella Joe Biden US elections 2020 US polls 2020
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp