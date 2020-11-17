STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Global coronavirus cases surpass 55 million mark, death toll crosses 1.3 million

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,874,290, while the country's death toll soared to 130,519.

Doctors tend to a coronavirus patient in the Intensive Care Unit at the Varese’s Circolo Hospital, in Varese, Italy. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: In a grim milestone, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 55 million mark on Tuesday, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.3 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 55,074,994 and 1,328,068, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 11,205,485 and 247,220, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,874,290, while the country's death toll soared to 130,519.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,876,464), France (2,041,293), Russia (1,954,912), Spain (1,496,864), the UK (1,394,299), Argentina (1,318,384), Italy (1,205,881), Colombia (1,205,217) and Mexico (1,009,396), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 166,014.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (98,861), the UK (52,240), Italy (45,733), France (45,122), Iran (41,979), Spain (41,253), Argentina (35,727), Peru (35,231), Colombia (34,223), Russia (33,619) and South Africa (20,314).

