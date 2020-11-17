STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Korea tightens social distancing rules

The country has been experiencing a steady increase in virus infections since it relaxed its social distancing guidelines last month.

Published: 17th November 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

South Korean police officers wearing face masks and face shields to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus, walk in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SEOUL: South Korea says it will tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area and some parts of eastern Gangwon province to try to suppress a coronavirus resurgence there.

Tuesday's announcement came as South Korea's daily virus tally stayed above 200 for a fourth straight day.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said it was necessary to adjust the distancing rules for two weeks to prevent a spread of the virus across the country.

Under the new rules to be effective starting Thursday in those areas, authorities are banning gatherings of more than 100 people during rallies, festivals, concerts and academic events.

Customers at theaters, concerts and libraries are required to sit at least one seat apart from each other, while audiences at sporting events will be limited to 30 per cent of the stadium's capacity.

The new rules also ban dancing and moving to others' seats at nightclubs and other high-risk entertainment facilities, and drinking and eating at karaoke rooms and concert halls.

South Korea added 230 more virus cases on Tuesday, raising the country's total to 28,998, including 494 deaths.

