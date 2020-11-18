STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Officials will discuss Xi Jinping's offer of cooperation with India to develop COVID-19 vaccine: China

The WHO has said nine candidate vaccines, including two from China, are currently being evaluated for inclusion in the COVAX Facility.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

India and China flags. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEIGJING: Officials of China and India will discuss the modalities of cooperation to develop COVID-19 vaccine which was proposed by President Xi Jinping during the BRICS summit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

In his speech at the 12th BRICS summit, Xi said on Tuesday that the Chinese companies are working with their Russian and Brazilian partners on phase three clinical trials for vaccines.

"We are prepared to have cooperation with South Africa and India as well," he said addressing the virtual summit, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"China has joined the COVAX facility and will actively consider providing vaccines to the BRICS countries where there is a need," Xi said.

Asked what kind of cooperation China is seeking with India on the development of vaccines, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that China will work to ensure the affordability and accessibility of vaccines for developing countries.

"We will continue to cooperate with all countries to promote our vaccine cooperation so as to achieve victory over virus at an early date. As for details, competent authorities will have more discussions and communications with their counterparts on this issue, he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said nine candidate vaccines, including two from China, are currently being evaluated for inclusion in the COVAX Facility.

The COVAX is co-led by Gavi, an international vaccine alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO.

Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of vaccines.

China has roped in more than a dozen countries including Brazil to conduct the final phase trials of Chinese-made experimental COVID-19 vaccines and even started vaccinating thousands of its emergency workers, according to official media reports here.

Yang Sheng, Deputy Director of the National Medical Products Administration's drug registration bureau, said recently that four China-developed COVID-19 vaccines have begun the final stage of human trials overseas after obtaining approval from foreign authorities.

China has been focusing on developing five types of vaccines, and each method has at least one entering clinical trials.

In total, 11 vaccine candidates are in different stages of testing, Yang said.

So far the coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 54 million people around the world and killed over 1.3 million others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India China cooperation India China vaccine coronavirus vaccine
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp