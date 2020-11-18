STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singapore rolls out COVID-19 insurance coverage for travellers: Report

The minimum coverage sum was decided based on recommendations by the Ministry of Health (MOH), which considered bills for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals.

Published: 18th November 2020 06:59 PM

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Travellers arriving in Singapore would be able to purchase COVID-19 insurance cover up to 30,000 Singapore dollars during their stay in the country, a media report said on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said that three insurance companies have developed the travel insurance products and it would cover coronavirus related cost incurred by the travellers during their stay in the country, The Straits Times reported, citing the government statement.

Three insurance companies have developed travel insurance products which provide at least 30,000 Singapore dollars in coverage for COVID-19 related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs, the paper reported.

The minimum coverage sum was decided based on recommendations by the Ministry of Health (MOH), which considered bills for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals.

The three companies providing insurance coverage are AIG Asia Pacific Insurance, Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited and HL Assurance.

While AIG and HL Assurance have started selling their insurance products, Chubb's will be available from November 27, the report said.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported six imported cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all of whom have been placed on stay-home notice, the MOH said.

There was no local case, it added.

With the six cases reported on Wednesday, Singapore had 58,135 coronavirus infections till Wednesday.

With four cases discharged from hospitals and community facilities on Tuesday, 58,033 people with coronavirus have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, said MOH.

