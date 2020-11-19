STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China will avoid decoupling amid tension with US, Europe: Xi Jinping

Xi rejected suggestions Beijing might respond to US sanctions on its fledgling technology companies by trying to separate their industries from global trading partners.

Published: 19th November 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR: China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday spurned suggestions that his country might decouple or separate itself from the US and other trading partners, amid tension with Washington and Europe over technology and security.

Speaking by video link from Beijing to a meeting of Asia-Pacific CEOs, Xi promised to open China's market wider but announced no initiatives to respond to complaints the ruling Communist Party improperly subsidises and shields technology and other industries from foreign competitors.

Xi rejected suggestions Beijing might respond to US sanctions on its fledgling technology companies by trying to separate their industries from global trading partners.

The ruling Communist Party has promoted its own standards for mobile phones and other technology, which would encourage customers that adopt them to use Chinese suppliers.

That has prompted fears world markets might split into smaller segments with incompatible industry standards, hurting productivity.

"We will never go back in history by seeking to decouple or forming a 'small circle' to keep others out," Xi said.

Thursday's event came ahead of a meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders hosted by Malaysia.

The meeting Friday is due to be conducted via internet due to the pandemic.

Xi's comments followed Sunday's signing of the world's largest free trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, by Beijing and 14 other Asian neighbours.

The Chinese-initiated RCEP appeals to other developing countries because it reduces barriers to trade in farm goods, manufactured goods and components, which make up most of their exports.

It says little about trade in services and access for companies to operate in each other's economies, which the United States and other developed countries want.

The Trump administration has cut off Chinese tech giant Huawei's access to most US components and technology on security grounds.

Washington has shut Huawei and a rival Chinese telecom equipment vendor, ZTE, out of the US market.

The White House is pressing the Chinese owner of video service TikTok to sell its US operation, which American officials say is a security risk.

Xi promised to cut tariffs but gave no details.

"We will further reduce tariffs and institutional costs, cultivate a number of import trade promotion innovation demonstration zones, and expand imports of high-quality products and services from various countries," he said.

China's repeated promises to set up trade zones and ease import restrictions prompt complaints by the United States, Europe, Japan and other trading partners that Beijing is using such isolated steps to avoid complying with promises made when it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001 to allow foreign companies to compete freely in its economy.

China is one of the world's biggest importers, but the United States and other governments complain Beijing is dragging its feet on carrying out two-decade-old promises to open its markets to foreign competitors in banking, finance and other services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xi Jinping US china ties China
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp