STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pompeo, in Israel, vows new action against boycott movement

Pompeo announced the initiative during a visit to Israel in which he is expected to make the first-ever appearance by a secretary of state in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Published: 19th November 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leave after making a joint statement in Jerusalem. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the US will regard the Palestinian-led boycott movement as anti-Semitic and cut off government support for any organisations taking part in it, a step that could deny funding to Palestinian and international human rights groups.

Pompeo announced the initiative during a visit to Israel in which he is expected to make the first-ever appearance by a secretary of state in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Pompeo said he would also visit the Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 war.

We will regard the global, anti-Israel BDS campaign as anti-Semitic, Pompeo said, referring to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

We will immediately take steps to identify organisations that engage in hateful BDS conduct and withdraw US government support for such groups," he said, adding that all nations should "recognize the BDS movement for the cancer that it is.

 BDS organisers cast their movement as a non-violent way of protesting Israel's policies toward the Palestinians modeled on the campaign that helped end apartheid in South Africa.

The movement has had some limited success over the years but no impact on the Israeli economy.

Israel views BDS as an assault on its very existence, and has seized on statements by some supporters to accuse it of anti-Semitism, allegations denied by the movement's organizers.

The official BDS website explicitly rejects anti-Semitism.

Pompeo did not provide additional details, and it was unclear what organisations would be at risk of losing funding.

Israelis have accused international groups like Human Rights Watch of supporting BDS, allegations they deny.

Virtually all Palestinian non-governmental organisations support the boycott movement, but under President Donald Trump the US has already cut off nearly all forms of aid to the Palestinians, part of its unprecedented support for Israel in the decades-old conflict.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pompeo Pompeo Israel visit
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp