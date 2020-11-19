STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US COVID-19 deaths exceed 2,50,000-mark, case tally crosses 11.4 million

The United States has confirmed more than 11.4 million cases of COVID-19 since the first infection was detected in late January, the data showed on Wednesday.

Published: 19th November 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

People line up outside a Covid-19 testing site in New York. (Photo | AFP)

People line up outside a Covid-19 testing site in New York. (Photo | AFP)

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related deaths in the United States has exceeded 250,000, according to data compiled by the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States has confirmed more than 11.4 million cases of COVID-19 since the first infection was detected in late January, the data showed on Wednesday.

New York state reported the highest number of fatalities at 34,173, followed by Texas in the second place with 20,147 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.

The states of California, Florida and New Jersey have registered more than 16,000 deaths, the tally showed.

States with more than 9,000 fatalities also include Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The US has the world's highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 18 per cent of the global deaths.

The country reached the grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths on September 22 and the number climbed to a quarter of a million in nearly two months.

US daily fatalities caused by Covid-19 hit 1,707 on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike since the country reported 1,774 daily deaths on May 14, the CSSE chart showed.

Meanwhile, an updated model forecast by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has revealed that a total of 438,941 Americans might die of the virus by March 1, 2021, based on current projection scenario.

Since the start of the fall semester, the US has seen an upward trend in new cases on campus.

Experts have warned students returning from college and those who travel for family gatherings during Thanksgiving holiday may lead to a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US COVID 19 US covid cases
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp