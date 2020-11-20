STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia registers highest single-day spike with over 24,000 COVID-19 cases

The response center reported 461 coronavirus fatalities, down from 463 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 35,311.

Published: 20th November 2020 03:50 PM

People, wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wait for a doctor's appointment at an outpatient care in Siberian city of Omsk, Russia.

People, wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wait for a doctor's appointment at an outpatient care in Siberian city of Omsk, Russia. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: Russia has registered 24,318 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 23,610 yesterday, breaking the record for the second consecutive day and bringing the total to 2,039,926, the federal response center said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 24,318 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,923 (24.4 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,039,926.

Moscow reported a record single-day increase of 6,902 COVID-19 cases, up from 6,438 yesterday. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,394 cases (up from 2,312 yesterday) and the Moscow region with 887 cases (up from 880 yesterday).

As many as 24,758 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 25,573 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,551,414.

