STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Six years on, mystery over death of Indian-Fijian nurse continues

Police had confirmed that officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command were called to Ferraro Crescent, West Hoxton, following reports of a woman needing assistance.

Published: 20th November 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australian investigations are yet to make a breakthrough in the mysterious death of Indian-Fijian woman Monica Chetty in 2014, a senior police official said on Friday, even after the New South Wales government recently announced a hefty 500,000-dollar reward for providing information to solve the case.

Chetty, 39, was discovered alive in bushland at West Hoxton, about 40 kilometers west of Sydney in January 2014, five to 10 days after she had been doused in acid.

She later died almost a month later in hospital.

Police had confirmed that officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command were called to Ferraro Crescent, West Hoxton, following reports of a woman needing assistance.

On arrival, police located the woman in nearby bushland, suffering extensive burns to her face and body.

New South Wales (NSW) police spokesperson said on Friday the investigation was continuing and no arrests have been made so far.

The spokesperson confirmed that the inquest into the death of the nurse was to begin in the next week or two.

Announcing the 500,000 Australian dollar reward money early this month, the state's Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said the reward for Chetty's death was a significant announcement that could hopefully assist investigators with information.

"It's been more than six years since Monika Chetty's suspicious death shocked the community and we all want to find out how such a crime could have happened," Elliott said.

"On behalf of the NSW Government, I hope this reward will help in some way to find those responsible so her family can get the much-needed answers," the minister said.

Liverpool City Police Area Commander Adam Whyte also hoped the reward announcement could prompt those who may be withholding information to come forward.

"Monika Chetty suffered a horrible death and we want to make sure the persons who inflicted this pain are brought to justice. Our detectives have been continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death and we're hoping that this reward can prompt people who may have that vital information to come forward," Whyte said earlier this month.

In a press statement issued by the NSW police, Chetty's son, Daniel Chetty, said it had been hard to not have the answers about his mother for more than six years.

"It has been really hard not having my mum here for special occasions and milestones," he said.

Superintendent Whyte said offenders should be worried.

"At some point, we will come knocking on their door," he was quoted as saying by news.com

"Somebody out there heard, saw or knows something. This reward should provide an incentive for someone to come forward," Whyte added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monica Chetty Indian-Fijian women
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp