STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-American uses Bollywood music to spread message of Biden and Harris during US polls

Several viral digital outreach campaigns were launched in many Indian languages to attract all the Indians across the US.

Published: 21st November 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

President-elect Joe Biden, joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater. (Photo | AP)

President-elect Joe Biden, joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A Silicon Valley-based Indian-American entrepreneur used Bollywood music to effectively take the message of President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris to the diverse community members in multiple languages during the just concluded presidential elections.

Earlier this year, entrepreneur Ajay Jain Bhutoria voluntarily designed an innovative multi-lingual campaign based on some popular Bollywood numbers with the idea that Indian-Americans will feel more connected with Biden when campaign volunteers reach out to them in their language.

"There were complaints that Indian-Americans don't vote. But I ask, 'have you ever reached out to them in their language?' When a campaign volunteer speaks to a voter in their language, they are more likely to listen," Bhutoria told PTI in an interview.

"Not necessary all Indians speak English," he said, adding "people get connected when someone talks to them in their language."

He launched several viral digital outreach campaigns in many Indian languages to attract all the Indians across the US.

Slogans like- "America Ka Neta Kaisa Ho Joe Biden Jaisa Ho", "Trump Hatao America Bachao", "Biden-Harris ko Jitao, America ko aage badao" and "Jaago America Jaago- Biden Harris ko Vote do"- were released in 14 Indian languages.

At a time when every vote mattered, particularly in the battleground states, Bhutoria said his purpose was to reach out to every Indian-American with the message of their party candidate in the language they spoke and the medium they understood.

Bhutoria and his wife Vinita released the video "Chale Chalo, Chale Chalo Biden Harris ko Vote do" (Let's go vote for Biden Harris) which was a super hit with the Indian-American community.

This was the first-ever South Asian musical video for the presidential campaign.

He said that "people connect with music, food, language, and culture."

"There was lots of excitement," he said, adding that "the vast majority had never experienced such campaign outreach previously."

"We present the diversity of people in our community, inspired by Biden's vision of hope and change," reads the video's description.

"We come from all ages, places, and professions, but we are united in our passion for a candidate who represents our common values," he said in response to a question.

Based out of Fremont in California, Bhutoria is an influential Indian-American community leader, political activist, author and tech entrepreneur.

For over a decade, he has served as a prominent leader in the Democratic Party's National Finance Committee.

He has served as a national leader of the Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) on the Biden 2020 campaign and in the Biden South Asian Foreign Relations Policy Committee.

Born in Rajasthan, Bhutoria was raised in Guwahati, Assam.

Inspired by his father, Bhutoria, like many immigrants, came to the US with a suitcase and an empty bank account, searching for limitless opportunity.

He began his career of political activism by getting involved with the 2008 Obama for America presidential campaign, as a community leader for the Democratic National Committee and its National Finance Committee.

Drawing inspiration from Obama, he became closely involved to boost civic engagement and drive national Indo-American political participation.

Bhutoria hosted former President Bill Clinton at his home for the 2016 presidential campaign and was a co-host for Hillary Clinton fundraisers over 20 times in various events, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, eBay CEO John Donahue, and LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman.

He has raised a substantial amount of funds and co-led the AAPI leadership council for Hillary for president.

He was probably the only Indian-American to have flown in from California to be present in Philadelphia on May 18, 2019, when Biden formally launched his presidential campaign.

"I believe it is only he (Biden) who can put the United States back on the path of development. The United States needs to lead the world," Bhutoria then told PTI after the launch event.

A few months later, he hosted Dr Jill Biden in a national effort to raise funds for the Biden Campaign at his residence.

In addition to raising grassroots funds for the campaign, Bhutoria said he focused on ensuring that 1.3 million Indian-American votes in the swing states were delivered for Biden.

He helped strengthen and build the AAPI for Biden Leadership and grassroots team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silicon Valley Kamala Harris Joe Biden Ajay Jain Bhutoria
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp