STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Michigan election staff recommends state to OK Biden victory

The state Bureau of Elections said all of Michigan's 83 counties have sent their certified results to Lansing.

Published: 21st November 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

US Presidential-elect Joe Biden

US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

DETROIT: Michigan's elections agency on Friday recommended that the November 3 results be certified next week by state canvassers, a decision that would bless Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump but likely not cool partisan strife over the vote.

The recommendation was posted online with the formal Monday meeting notice of the Board of State Canvassers.

The guidance came at the end of a stormy week in which Trump summoned Republican state lawmakers to the White House on Friday in an extraordinary effort to try to set aside Biden's 154,000-vote victory.

On Tuesday, GOP canvassers in Michigan's largest county, Wayne, refused to certify local results but then changed their position after hours of intense public criticism over Zoom.

Then after talking to Trump, they said a day later they were rescinding their previous vote but it was too late.

The state Bureau of Elections said all of Michigan's 83 counties have sent their certified results to Lansing.

"As in past elections, some jurisdictions made errors in reporting unofficial results on election night," the staff memo said.

"These errors are all attributable to human error in the operation of tools used to report unofficial results, did not affect the actual tabulation of votes and were identified and corrected either prior to or during the county canvass."

Biden defeated Trump by more than 150,000 votes, according to unofficial returns, while Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters defeated Republican John James by more than 90,000 votes.

At least 71.9% of Detroit precincts were balanced, meaning the number of ballots matched the number of names in a poll book, a "substantial improvement" over the August primary, the Bureau of Elections said.

Trump gained a higher percentage of votes in Detroit compared to 2016.

His performance, as well as James', undermines the "suggestion that irregularities affecting the outcome of the election occurred on any significant scale," the bureau said.

James wants state canvassers to hold off on any certification until an audit of Wayne County's results can be performed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michigan Joe Biden US elections 2020 Donald Trump
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp