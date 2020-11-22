STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump skips G20 session on pandemic to visit golf club

However, only 13 minutes into the summit, Trump was sending tweets focused on his efforts to overturn the results of the US presidential election.

Published: 22nd November 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump waves from the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, who participated in his final Group of 20 summit on Saturday, skipped a special side-conference focused on coronavirus pandemic and was later spotted at his golf course outside Washington.

It was unclear all week whether Trump would even be present for the year's G20, which is being mostly virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the summit started, Trump was among the nearly two dozen world leaders beaming in from the White House situation room, CNN reported.

However, only 13 minutes into the summit, Trump was sending tweets focused on his efforts to overturn the results of the US presidential election.

By 10 am Eastern Time, the President had departed the White House on his way to his namesake golf club outside Washington DC.

He was there when the "side event on pandemic preparedness" got underway, featuring remarks from French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and several other world leaders. Trump did not participate.

He is due to join another session of the G20 on Sunday morning, according to the White House schedule. But that is likely the last time Trump will meet a summit setting with other world leaders as the end of his presidency nears.

reported that Trump's influence on the global stage is at a low ebb after losing the election. Most of the other G20 leaders have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory, with a notable exception in Russian President Vladimir Putin.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump in his remarks "discussed with other world leaders the need to work together to restore strong economic growth and jobs as we overcome the COVID-19 pandemic."

"During his remarks, President Trump highlighted how the United States marshalled every resource at its disposal to respond to the crisis, as well as the unprecedented economic recovery of the United States on a foundation of tax and regulatory cuts, energy independence, and fair trade deals," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

"He spoke about the aggressive actions and safety measures the United States took to protect the vulnerable, pioneer groundbreaking treatments, and develop vaccines and therapies at record-setting speed, which will save millions of lives. President Trump also reaffirmed the importance of the G20 working together for future economic growth and prosperity," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump G20 session
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp