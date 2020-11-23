STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Alibaba chairman says China's antitrust rules 'necessary'

Regulators jolted financial markets on Nov.3 by suspending the market debut of Ant Group, the world's biggest online finance platform.

Published: 23rd November 2020 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

HONG KONG: The chairman and CEO of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group praised Chinese regulators Monday in a possible attempt to repair ties after the stock market debut of its former financial services arm was suspended following criticism of them by billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

Beijing's announcement of proposed guidelines to enforce anti-competition law against internet companies is "timely and necessary," Daniel Zhang said in a speech at the government-organized World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, a scenic town in Zhejiang province, just south of Shanghai.

Regulators jolted financial markets on Nov.3 by suspending the market debut of Ant Group, the world's biggest online finance platform.

That followed a speech in which Ma criticised regulators as backward and an obstacle to business development.

The suspension of Ant's IPO prompted suggestions that Beijing might be punishing Ma while also tightening controls on potentially risky finance industries.

Ma has yet to publicly comment on the matter since the suspension of Ant Group's IPO.

On November 10, regulators followed with an announcement of proposed guidelines on how anti-competition would apply to internet companies.

They highlighted potential areas regulators might target including exclusive contracts.

The move to regulate monopolistic power of China's technology giants sparked a sell-off in Chinese internet stocks.

Alibaba's stock price in Hong Kong plunged about 10 per cent following the announcement.

Zhang succeeded Ma in 2019 as Alibaba's chairman, and concurrently holds the role of CEO.

Alibaba owns a third of Ant Group, with Ma owning just over 50 per cent, according to the Ant Group prospectus.

Zhang said the success of Chinese internet industries was due to government policies to encourage innovation -- a sharp departure from Ma's complaint that regulators were too focused on risk and were failing to create opportunities for young people.

"Supervision allows platform enterprises to not only develop well on their own, but also helps the sustainable and healthy development of the entire society and creates innovation," said Zhang.

"As a member of China's digital economy, Alibaba is not only a participant and builder of China's digital economy era, but also a beneficiary," he said, adding that his company is "full of gratitude for this era."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alibaba China China e commerce regulation
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp