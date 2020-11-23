STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Man arrested in connection to deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

Officers who arrived found the moving truck burning and four people who had been shot.

Published: 23rd November 2020 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva who was arrested in connection to an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed

Photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva who was arrested in connection to an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BELLEVUE: Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lot arrived to find the vehicle on fire.

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night's attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Silva was being held without bond Sunday before making his initial court appearance.

In a news release early Sunday, Lt. Andy Jashinske said Bellevue police received a call at 9:23 p.m. Saturday about a possible bomb in a U-Haul truck parked outside of the restaurant in the Omaha suburb. A minute later, the call was updated to a possible shooting, he said.

Officers who arrived found the moving truck burning and four people who had been shot. Two were sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment and the other two were declared dead at the scene, Jashinske said. The victims' names were withheld so that their families could be told first.

Video tweeted by Omaha TV station KETV showed crews battling the truck fire late Saturday. The Omaha Police Department's bomb squad was at the scene early Sunday to check on a “device,” as a precaution to make sure the area was safe, Jashinske said.

The attack came days after Silva was arrested outside of the restaurant after allegedly using someone else's Sonic app account to buy a total of $57 worth of hamburgers and corn dogs in four separate purchases at that location, the World-Herald reported. Silva was released from jail on Thursday after posting 10% of his $1,500 bail. At the time of that arrest, police seized three firearms from Silva, Jashinske said Sunday.

Officials at Sonic’s headquarters in Oklahoma didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nebraska Sonic restaurant Nebraska Sonic restaurant attack Nebraska attack arrest
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp