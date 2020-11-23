STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to US President-elect Joe Biden

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

Published: 23rd November 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Photo| AFP

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (File Photo| AFP

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday became the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation's expertise on dealing with the coronavirus.

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

"What has been really at the center of our response has been some fundamentals around testing, contact tracing, isolation," Ardern said.

"That's over and above what we've done at our borders." New Zealand has been largely successful in eliminating the virus after imposing a strict lockdown in March and closing its borders.

Only 25 people in the nation of 5 million have died from COVID-19.

Ardern said Biden wanted to pursue the discussion on New Zealand's response further.

But she cautioned that the nation's model may not be able to be replicated everywhere.

"While New Zealand has a number of natural advantages that have assisted us in managing the virus, I do absolutely believe that international cooperation continues to be key to getting the virus under control," Ardern said.

"We are happy to work with any country to share our knowledge and data if its helpful." Ardern said she and Biden also discussed trade issues and climate change, and talked about the president-elect's Irish heritage and his fond memories of visiting New Zealand a few years ago.

She said she invited him to come visit again.

In a statement, Biden praised Ardern's "extraordinary leadership" following a 2019 mass shooting at two Christchurch mosques, and as a working mother and role model.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jacinda Ardern Joe Biden COVID 19
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp