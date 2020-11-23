STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

The FO alleged that India has committed over 2,820 ceasefire violations this year resulting in 26 deaths and serious injuries to 245 civilians.

Published: 23rd November 2020 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Indian soldiers patrol near the Line of Control. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to Foreign Office (FO), the "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces" in Khuiratta sector of the LoC on Sunday resulted in the death of 11 civilians.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary, it said in a statement.

