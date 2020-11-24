STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England to offer paid COVID-19 tests to halve 14-day quarantine for travellers

The new plans will come in from December 15 for passengers not currently exempt under the UK's travel corridor rules.

Published: 24th November 2020 10:34 PM

Scientists work with a bioreactor at a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals facility in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: International travelers arriving into England will soon have the option to pay for a COVID-19 test after five days of self-isolation to at least halve the current 14-day compulsory quarantine if they test negative, under a new 'Test to Release' strategy unveiled by the UK government on Tuesday.

Those opting for the privately-operated scheme will be able to book and pay for a test from a provider on a government-approved list.

Passengers arriving into England by plane, ferry or train would be expected to book their test before they travel and complete a passenger locator form.

If they book after arrival, they can update with a new locator form.

'We have a plan in place to ensure that our route out of this pandemic is careful and balanced, allowing us to focus on what we can now do to bolster international travel while keeping the public safe,' said Shapps.

"Our new testing strategy will allow us to travel more freely, see loved ones and drive international business. By giving people the choice to test on day five, we are also supporting the travel industry as it continues to rebuild out of the pandemic," he said.

The British government said it has considered the evidence which demonstrates that a test after five days of self-isolation provides materially better results than just having a test on arrival, as it allows time for the virus, should it be present, to incubate, helping reduce the risk of a false-negative result.

Results will normally be issued in 24 to 48 hours, which means people could be released from quarantine six days after arrival.

"Ensuring that safe travel is possible has been a priority for the Global Travel Taskforce. This test on day five of the 14-day self-isolation period will identify positive coronavirus cases and allow those who test negative to return to work and see their loved ones while abiding by domestic coronavirus restrictions," said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"This will be done at the cost of the traveller to protect the capacity of NHS Test and Trace and ensure that any UK resident who has symptoms is able to get a test," he said.

Passengers can take a test on or after day five of the isolation period either at home or at a private provider's testing site, and on receipt of a negative result, can immediately finish self-isolating and return to following domestic rules applicable in the respective region.

Those choosing not to take a test when arriving from a non-exempt country will be expected to continue to follow the complete 14-day self-isolation period.

The devolved governments of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales are considering a similar scheme.

The new plan comes from the Global Travel Taskforce report presented to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which also sets out a pathway to restarting the cruise sector.

The recommendations are based on advice from a consortium of expert representatives from the aviation, maritime, international rail, tourism, and hospitality industries to boost international travel for all modes, whilst safeguarding public health in the UK.

The government said it will also continue to work with international partners and representatives across the transport industries to further build on the recommendations in the report, including exploring pre-departure testing pilots with partner countries on a bilateral basis.

The airline industry wants the government to implement both pre and post-flight testing, which they say could scrap the need for quarantine altogether.

However, Airlines UK, the industry association representing UK-registered carriers, said the Test to Release scheme offered a "light at the end of the tunnel".

The Test to Release scheme comes as the government introduced new financial support for airports across England and ground handlers serving them.

The support, to begin in the New Year, will address fixed-cost liabilities and be subject to certain conditions.

"The aviation industry is vital to our economy -creating jobs and driving growth- which is why we have supported them throughout this crisis through the job retention scheme, loans and tax deferrals," said UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

'This new package of support for airports, alongside a new testing regime for international arrivals, will help the sector take off once again as we build back better from the pandemic,' he said.

