STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israelis planning memorial in Eilat city for victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

At least 166 people, including six Jews at the Chabad House and nine terrorists, were killed and over 300 others were injured in the November 2008 attacks.

Published: 24th November 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

The refurbished Nariman (Chabad) House (C) is pictured after the dedication ceremony in Mumbai on August 2014

The refurbished Nariman (Chabad) House (C) is pictured after the dedication ceremony in Mumbai on August 2014. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

EILAT (ISRAEL):  Israelis in this southern coastal city of Eilat are planning to set up a memorial square for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, something similar to what it has for the victims of the 9/11 attacks in the US.

The Mumbai Chabad House, a Jewish outreach centre, at Nariman Point was one of the targets of the 2008 Mumbai attacks during which 10 terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai.

At least 166 people, including six Jews at the Chabad House and nine terrorists, were killed and over 300 others were injured in the attacks. "We have spoken to the Mayor of Eilat, Meir Itzhak Ha Levi, to set up a Memorial for the victims of Mumbai attacks. The Mayor said that he is on the committee which decides about street and square issues. He will be very happy to help," representatives of the Sitar Organisation for Immigrant Jews in Eilat told PTI.

"In addition, he suggested to even set up an India-Israel friendship square or Mahatma Gandhi Square where the memorial stone for the victims of Mumbai attacks could also be placed," they said.

The Chabad Movement's Synagogue in the city is going to put up a plaque in the memory of six Jewish victims at the Chabad House in the attacks. "Rav Hecht has selected a wall inside the synagogue entranceway to put up a 3A paper size plaque. The message to be engraved on a hard plastic plate is written by the Rabbi himself," the Sitar Organisation said.

In a sombre ceremony last week, the Chabad House in Beersheva paid respects to the victims of 26/11 attacks, expressing outrage at the "senseless murders and killings" and emphasising on the "shared pains" with India.

The 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, as per the Jewish calendar, fell on November 17. "Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, the Chabad emissaries who were killed in the dastardly attacks in Mumbai are remembered every year by the whole movement as our representatives in almost 4,000 centres across the world meet at this time. This year we had a 'virtual meeting' due to Coronavirus restrictions and we took a pause to pay our respects to the victims of the attack in Mumbai," Rabbi Zalman Gorlik, the Head of the Chabad House in Beersheva had said.

The current emissary of the movement in Mumbai, Israel Kozlovski, on the 12th anniversary of the attacks as the per the Jewish calendar, held the circumcision ceremony of his newborn son, Yosef Moshe Kozlovski, in the same room and at the same place where Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his wife, along with other Jews, were murdered in the Mumbai attacks.

Kozlovski has named one of his other sons after Rabbi Gavriel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chabad House 2611 Israeli victims Israel 2611 memorial 2611 attacks Chabad Movement Mumbai terror ttacks
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp