STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Jamal Khashoggi 'threatened' by Saudi Arabian official before death: Slain scribe's friend

A Turkish trial is being held separately from a Saudi one that overturned five death sentences issued after a closed-door hearing in September.

Published: 24th November 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Slain Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ISTANBUL: A close friend of Jamal Khashoggi told a Turkish court on Tuesday that the slain Saudi journalist felt threatened by people close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The main court in Istanbul held a second hearing in the trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects in the Washington Post columnist's high-profile murder -- including two former aides to the powerful Saudi crown prince.

The 59-year-old was suffocated and dismembered inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate on October 2, 2018 after going inside to get documents for his marriage to Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz. The murder sparked an international outcry and tarnished the reputation of the oil-rich kingdom and the crown prince.

The Turkish trial is being held separately from a Saudi one that overturned five death sentences issued after a closed-door hearing in September. The Riyadh court instead jailed eight unidentified people for terms ranging from seven to 20 years in what Amnesty International and  Reporters Without Borders (RSF) both called a "parody of justice".

Turkish prosecutors have charged Saudi's former deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri and the royal court's one-time media czar Saud al-Qahtani with orchestrating the murder and giving direct orders to a Saudi hit team.

Ayman Nour, an Egyptian political dissident and longtime friend of Khashoggi, told the court that the journalist had described to him being personally threatened by the Saudi media czar. "Jamal said he had been threatened by Qahtani and his family," Turkish media quoted Nour as telling the court.

"Nour said Khashoggi had reported being threatened by Saud al-Qahtani since 2016. Khashoggi spoke of a phone call from Qahtani when he was living in Washington DC, saying he knew his kids and where they lived. Nour said Khashoggi was crying, which was unusual, and said he was afraid," Rebecca Vincent of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) separately tweeted from the courtroom.

'Highest levels'

Khashoggi's fiancee Cengiz also attended Tuesday's hearing, which was adjourned to March 4. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the order to murder Khashoggi came from "the highest levels" of the Saudi government but has never directly blamed Prince Mohammed.

Relations between the two countries suffered in the wake of Khashoggi's death. But Erdogan discussed ways to enhance ties with the prince's ageing father King Salman on the eve of last weekend's virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The Turkish trial is monitored closely by human rights advocates. Vincent said the Istanbul court rejected RSF's application to become a civil party in the Khashoggi's case. This would have given the Paris-based group broader access to court documents.

"We were disappointed. But regardless we will continue to closely monitor this case and call for adherence to international standards," Vincent told AFP, calling it "a missed opportunity to ensure robust international scrutiny."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia threat Jamal Khashoggi trial Jamal Khashoggi threatened
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp