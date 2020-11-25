STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Proud of your diaspora's contributions to society: Dutch PM Mark Rutte to outgoing Indian envoy

He said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Netherlands is shifting to digital trade delegations, where the focus will be on water and agriculture as part of the nexus with health.

Published: 25th November 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

THE HAGUE: Noting that the Netherlands is home to one of the largest Indian diasporas in Europe, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said that he was proud of their achievements and contributions to the society.

In a letter to India's Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony, who completes his term this month, the prime minister cited the seven-decade-long Indo-Dutch bilateral relations and said that both the countries were working together closely on different fields including water, agriculture and renewable energy.

"The Netherlands and India share a bilateral relationship going back 70 years and the Netherlands is home to one of the largest Indian diasporas in Europe. We are proud of their achievements and their contributions to our society," Rutte said in the letter dated November 20.

He said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Netherlands is shifting to digital trade delegations, where the focus will be on water and agriculture as part of the nexus with health, as well as on renewable energy.

"We are working together closely in other fields as well, including as members of the Human Rights Council and the International Solar Alliance. I am confident that your own relationship with the Netherlands will not end with your posting and that you will continue to contribute to Dutch-Indian friendship, perhaps by way of some cycling-related diplomacy," Rutte said in the letter, a rare gesture by the Dutch Prime Minister.

Rajamony recently did a farewell cycling tour of the Hague with Mayor Jan van Zanen, Member of Parliament Sven Koopmans and former Deputy Mayor Rabin Baldewsingh. A career diplomat, Rajamony has been working as India's Ambassador to the Netherlands since June, 2017.

He is also the Permanent Representative of India to the Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague as well as responsible for India's relations with the International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration. Rajamony is due to superannuate on November 30 after over three decades of diplomatic career.

In the letter, Rutte said he was delighted to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Netherlands in 2017 and "have fond memories of my visits to Hyderabad House in 2015 and 2018". The state visit to India in 2019 was also accompanied by the country's largest ever outgoing trade delegations, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venu Rajamony India Dutch relations Mark Rutte India Netherlands ties
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp