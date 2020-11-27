STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hyderabad's Hetero Drugs to make over 100 million doses of Russian COVID vaccine per year

The agreement has been reached by Hetero Drugs through its biologics arm 'Hetero Biopharma'. The two parties intend to start the production of Sputnik V at the start of 2021.

Published: 27th November 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sputnik V, Russia covid-19 vaccine,

Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Hetero Drugs has reached an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce over 100 million doses per year of the RDIF's Sputnik-V vaccine against COVID-19 in India.

The agreement has been reached by Hetero Drugs through its biologics arm 'Hetero Biopharma'. The two parties intend to start the production of Sputnik V at the start of 2021.

Hetero Labs Limited, Director of International Marketing, B Murali Krishna Reddy, said, "While we look forward to the clinical trial results in India (of Sputnik-V), we believe that manufacturing the product locally is crucial to enable swift access to patients."

ALSO READ| Russia says its Sputnik V vaccine 95 per cent effective against COVID-19

It may be mentioned here that another Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to conduct the Phase 2/3 clinical trials of the Sputnik-V vaccine in India that are expected to start soon.

Earlier in September 2020, Dr Reddy’s and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India as part of which RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr Reddy’s upon regulatory approval. Sputnik-V is also undergoing Phase III clinical trials in Belarus, UAE, Venezuela and some other countries.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, “We are delighted to announce the agreement between RDIF and Hetero that will pave the way for production of the safe and highly effective Sputnik V vaccine on Indian soil. The vaccine’s interim clinical trial results show 95% efficacy on the 42nd day after the first dose. Thanks to our cooperation with Hetero, we will be able to significantly increase production capacity and provide people of India with an efficient solution in this challenging period of the pandemic.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian Direct Investment Fund Hetero COVID19 Coronavirus Sputnik V COVID vaccine Sputnik vaccine India
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp