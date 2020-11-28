South Korea reports 504 more Covid-19 cases taking tally to 33,375

By ANI

SEOUL: South Korea reported 504 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 33,375.

The daily caseload stayed above 500 for the third consecutive day, growing in triple digits for 21 days running due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The cluster infections were linked to small gatherings among families and friends, workplaces, public bathhouses, private educational institutes, and religious facilities.

Of the new cases, 176 were Seoul residents and 122 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eighteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,551.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 522. The total fatality rate stood at 1.56 percent.A total of 246 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 27,349. The total recovery rate was 81.95 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 3.03 million people, among whom 2,939,835 tested negative for the virus, and 58,794 are being checked.