STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK government appoints vaccines minister to oversee COVID-19 inoculations

The UK medicines regulator is currently assessing two vaccines - one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the other by Oxford University and AstraZeneca - to see if they are safe and effective.

Published: 28th November 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

UK PM Boris Johnson views a PCR diagnostics machine with biomedical scientist Jodie Owen (L) in a laboratory during a visit to the Public Health England site at Porton Down science park near Salisbury

UK PM Boris Johnson views a PCR diagnostics machine with biomedical scientist Jodie Owen (L) in a laboratory during a visit to the Public Health England site at Porton Down science park near Salisbury

By Associated Press

LONDON: The British government appointed a vaccines minister on Saturday as it prepares to inoculate millions of people against the coronavirus, potentially starting within days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Conservative lawmaker Nadhim Zahawi will oversee the country's biggest vaccine program in decades.

The UK medicines regulator is currently assessing two vaccines - one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the other by Oxford University and AstraZeneca - to see if they are safe and effective. The Guardian newspaper reported that hospitals have been told they could receive the first doses of the Pfizer shot the week of December 7, if it receives approval.

The UK says frontline health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first to be vaccinated, followed by older people, starting with those over age 80. Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, enough for 20 million people, and 100 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

In all, the UK government has agreed to purchase up to 355 million doses of vaccine from seven different producers, as it prepares to vaccinate as many of the country's 67 million people as possible. Decisions about which, if any, vaccines to authorize will be made by the independent Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

ALSO READ| Ex-Pfizer VP falsely claims 'COVID-19 pandemic is effectively over'

Pfizer and BioNTech say their vaccine is 95 per cent effective, according to preliminary data. It must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures of around minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 Fahrenheit). The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored at conventional refrigerator temperatures, and is also cheaper than its main rivals. But some scientists have questioned gaps in its reported results.

Oxford and AstraZeneca reported this week that their vaccine appeared to be 62 per cent effective in people who received two doses, and 90 per cent effective when volunteers were given a half dose followed by a full dose.

They said the half dose was administered because of a manufacturing error, and they plan a new clinical trial to investigate the most effective dosing regimen. The British government hopes a combination of vaccines and mass testing will end the need for restrictions on business and everyday life it imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Britain has had Europe's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 57,000 confirmed virus-related deaths.

The prime minister said this week that officials hope to inoculate "the vast majority of the people who need the most protection by Easter". But he warned that "we must first navigate a hard winter" of restrictions.

A four-week national lockdown in England is due to end Wednesday, and will be replaced by three-tiered system of regional measures that restrict business activity, travel and socialising. The vast majority of the country is being put into the upper two tiers.

Johnson faces opposition to the measures from dozens of his own Conservative Party's lawmakers, who say the economic damage outweighs the public health benefits. Bur Cabinet minister Michael Gove said the restrictions were "grimly" necessary to avoid the health system being overwhelmed this winter.

Writing in The Times of London, Gove said there are currently 16,000 coronavirus patients in British hospitals, not far below the April peak of 20,000.

He said that a rise in infections would mean coronavirus patients would "displace all but emergency cases. And then even those". "If, however, we can keep the level of infection stable or, even better, falling, and hold out through January and February, then we can be confident that vaccination will pull the plug on the problem," Gove wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadhim Zahawi COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine UK vaccine minister Boris Johnson Pfizer
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp