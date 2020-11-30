STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Brexit no-deal would set bad example: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

The U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, but remained part of the 27-nation bloc's economic embrace during an 11-month transition as the two sides tried to negotiate a new free-trade deal to take effect Jan.1

Published: 30th November 2020 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a press conference about coronavirus, in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that Britain and the European Union would set a bad example if they fail to reach a deal on their future relationship, but again insisted that the EU doesn't want a deal at any price.

The U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, but remained part of the 27-nation bloc's economic embrace during an 11-month transition as the two sides tried to negotiate a new free-trade deal to take effect Jan.1.

Talks have already slipped past the mid-November date long set as a deadline for an agreement to be reached if it is to be approved by lawmakers in Britain and the EU before the end of the year.

Britain has angered the EU with a bill that breaches parts of the legally binding withdrawal agreement that allowed for the U.K.'s exit from the bloc in January. The Internal Market Bill gives the U.K. power to override sections of the agreement dealing with Northern Ireland trade.

"All the same, I hope that we will still come to a contractual solution," Merkel told a virtual gathering of members of parliaments' European affairs committees.

"We, Britain and the member states of the European Union, are countries that are based on the same values, and it would not be a good example for the world if we didn't in the end manage to craft an agreement." Germany currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, though the Brexit talks are primarily a matter for the executive European Commission and its chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.

Merkel insisted again that an agreement, though highly desirable, isn't an absolute must-have.

"We have made clear that we don't need an agreement at any price," she said.

"We want one, but otherwise we will take (the) measures that are necessary" in any case, an agreement is in everyone's interest.

If there is no deal, New Year's Day will bring huge disruption, with the overnight imposition of tariffs and other barriers to U.K.-EU trade.

That will hurt both sides, but the burden will fall most heavily on Britain, which does almost half its trade with the EU.

"The call for contingency measures from some member countries is now getting increasingly loud," Merkel said.

"I would wait as long as possible with this -- we should focus all our strength on the last phase of the negotiations."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angela Merkel Britain EU Germany UK Exit
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp